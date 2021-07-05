Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: GMCH-32 staffer suspended for molesting student
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 staffer suspended for molesting student

The OT technician had allegedly molested the third-year postgraduate student of the anesthesia department at the hospital’s medicine store on June 27
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR for molestation has been lodged.

A technician of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, was suspended on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old student of the institute.

The OT technician, Kamleshwar Sah, allegedly molested a third-year postgraduate student of the anaesthesia department at the hospital’s medicine store on June 27.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Sah was booked on June 28 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

An internal committee has also been constituted to look into the allegations.

“In view of the institute’s commitment to provide a safe workplace and its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, Kamleshwar Sah has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” hospital director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur stated in the order letter.

The letter further read that Sah had also not appeared before the hospital’s internal committee following the complaint.

“He was suspended since the case against him is under investigation. The hospital also had some pending allegations against him, which were serious in nature,” the letter read.

