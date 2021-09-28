Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: HC takes note of plea seeking revival of Apartment Rules
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: HC takes note of plea seeking revival of Apartment Rules

Another HC bench is already hearing a plea that demands Chandigarh administration be restricted from allowing floor-wise sale of properties
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The plea before HC seeks sale of different storeys as independent units in Chandigarh.

The high court has sought response from the Chandigarh administration and central government on a plea challenging the 2007 notification withdrawing Apartment Rules, 2001, claiming that the move was illegal and without jurisdiction.

The high court (HC) bench of justice Rajan Gupta and justice Karamjit Singh has sought response from various respondents by November 2.

A 2016 plea is already under consideration of another division bench presided over by justice TS Dhindsa, in which petitioners are demanding that Chandigarh be restricted from allowing floor-wise sale of properties. In this matter, it has come to light that between 2016 and 2019, as many as 891 sale deeds were registered by the estate office, wherein a part of the property was sold outside the family.

In 2001, the administration had notified Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001, whereby single residential units could be subdivided into apartments. It was repealed in October 2007. The administration has maintained that no permission is being granted to convert residential houses into apartments.

RELATED STORIES

The fresh plea demands that the sale of a storey as an independent unit be allowed, as it is not prohibited under the Capital of Punjab Development and Regulation Act 1952 and rules made thereunder. It also says that a committee be constituted to examine the issue of allowing construction of apartments to address the demand of residents and modern-day challenges of the city.

It says each floor is an independent unit capable of being occupied by a family, and does not in anyway affect the basic character of Chandigarh and there is no violation of building rules. The regulatory powers of a state are also not affected in any manner if registration of floors as independent units is allowed, the plea underlines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Marines let Sikh officer wear turban but with riders, he plans to sue Corps

Chandigarh Police rejig: ASP, 4 DSPs transferred

Bharat Bandh: Punjab industry faces 500-cr loss

Covovax trials: PGIMER invites children to volunteer
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP