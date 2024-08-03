Chandigarh: Immigration firm defrauds eight of over 95 lakh

Chandigarh Police have booked employees of a Sector 17- based immigration consultancy firm for defrauding eight individuals of over ₹95 lakh. Chandigarh Police have registered a case against Kushpal Singh, Gurmail Singh, Vinay, Malika, Anmol, and others, charging them for cheating and fraud. (iStock)

The complainant, Didar Singh, a resident of Mohali, filed a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP), UT, against the firm for defrauding him under the pretext of providing study visas for his two children.

According to the complaint, Singh had approached M/s World Visa Advisors, Sector 17-D, Chandigarh, to secure study visas for his children, Jaspreet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur, to study in Australia. Initially, the firm requested a deposit of ₹40,000 to arrange offer letters, which was paid on November 17, 2023. Subsequently, the firm demanded an additional ₹5,00,000 for gap year documents, which too was paid on November 22, 2023.

With the company asking for college fee money, the demands continued. The consultancy further demanded money for certificate of enrolment (COE) documents, which was paid by Singh through a cheque and an online transfer on December 21, 2023. More money was requested from him as embassy fees, to which he complied.

Singh alleged that he paid ₹22,80,600 to in total. Despite the significant payments, the firm failed to provide the promised study visas. The firm, however, has now closed its office and its current whereabouts are unknown, Singh said.

He has named the firm’s owner Kushpal Singh and employee Sukhveer Singh as the responsible parties, along with Malika, who handled his case.

Several other individuals have also lodged complaints against the firm for duping them. The complaints, listed with their respective amounts, include Negpal Singh, Karnal ( ₹7,54,847), Anand from Jind ( ₹12,42,000), Rahul from Jind ( ₹10,85,000), Gurdeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib ( ₹6,40,000), Udit Rawal from Ambala Cantt ( ₹14,50,000), Lakhveer Singh from Tarn Taran ( ₹10,25,000) and Ashwani Kumar from Karnal ( ₹10,35,000).

The total defrauded amount is over ₹95 lakh. Police have registered a case against Kushpal Singh, Gurmail Singh, Vinay, Malika, Anmol, and others, charging them for cheating and fraud under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.