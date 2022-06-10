Chandigarh: Mercury tops 44°C again, heatwave enters sixth day
After coming down to 43°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperature again went past the 44°C mark on Thursday, making it the second hottest day of this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The day temperature rose from 43.6°C on Wednesday to 44.2°C on Thursday, highest since 44.5°C on June 5, the hottest day of the year so far.
With the temperature 5.3 degrees above normal, the ongoing heatwave entered the sixth day and is likely to continue to engulf the city on Friday as well.
As per IMD, a heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Ever since the maximum temperature touched 44°C on June 4, heatwave conditions have persisted in the city.
IMD officials said it was unusual to have a consistent heatwave for these many days. However, records in this regard from previous years weren’t readily available.
At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature in June in Chandigarh, was recorded at the airport observatory on June 8 in 1995 and June 1 in 2012.
At this observatory on Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.3°C, close to the all-time highest.
However, since 2011, IMD takes the readings of their observatory in Sector 39 as the standard for the city, and the highest maximum temperature recorded here is 45.1°C, on June 1, 2021.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Conditions for heatwave will continue to persist on Friday. Thereon, a feeble Western Disturbance will affect the region over the weekend. Although rain will remain unlikely, partly cloudy weather is expected and the dominant wind pattern will change, which will the cause temperature to drop by around 2°C.”
Speaking about the next week, he said easterly winds were likely to blow in the region then and will keep the temperature from going past 44°C again as seen this week.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased from 29.1°C on Wednesday to 28.5°C on Thursday, but was still 4.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 43°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature may rise up to 30°C.
