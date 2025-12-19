Chandigarh: My next goal is to win on Asian Tour, says Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar heads into the new season with renewed belief and a sharply defined roadmap after a resilient comeback year. The Chandigarh-based professional endured a challenging phase in 2024 after losing his Asian Tour card, a setback that tested him mentally. However, Kochhar chose patience over panic, trusted his process, and gradually rebuilt his game. Karandeep Kochhar (Keshav Singh/HT)

Since mid-2025, his performances have shown marked improvement, culminating in his return to the Asian Tour — a personal milestone he ranks above all other achievements this season. The inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), provided a fresh competitive platform in India, and Kochhar embraced it as a complementary opportunity rather than a comparison point.

With the 2026 season beginning in Egypt, Kochhar plans to compete in 15–20 Asian Tour events alongside selected IGPL appearances. His immediate goal is clear: to register his first Asian Tour victory and build momentum toward his long-term PGA Tour ambition.

Excerpts from his interview

How do you reflect on your season and your experience with IGPL?

IGPL was something new and exciting, and I was keen to be part of it from the start. More than anything, my main goal this year was to get back on the Asian Tour, and achieving that has been very satisfying. Everything else was secondary.

What will your schedule look like next season?

I’ll play around 15–20 events on the Asian Tour and about 10 IGPL events in India. The season begins in late January with the International Series event in Egypt.

What is your ultimate goal in golf?

The long-term goal is to play on the PGA Tour, but I focus more on short-term goals. Right now, the clear target is to win on the Asian Tour next year.

How important has the Chandigarh environment and senior players been?

Very important. Practising with seniors like Gaganjeet Bhullar and having good facilities in Chandigarh has played a big role in my growth.

You went through a tough phase in 2024. How did you bounce back?

Losing my Asian Tour card was difficult mentally, but I trusted the process. Since July this year, my game has improved significantly and the last few months have been very positive.

How do you view the PGTI–IGPL debate?

I don’t compare the two. Everyone should choose what works best for them. IGPL gave me flexibility to focus on the Asian Tour while still competing in India, and that suited my goals.