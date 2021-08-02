Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Nine shops gutted at Sarangpur furniture market
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Nine shops gutted at Sarangpur furniture market

The shopkeepers estimate a collective loss of around ₹1 crore, but the officials of the fire department said they hadn’t calculated the total losses
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:13 AM IST
A shop damaged in the fire at the furniture market in Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Officials of the fire department said the cause of the fire was still unknown. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

A fire broke out in the furniture market at Sarangpur in the wee hours of Sunday.

Around nine shops have been gutted in the fire and shopkeepers estimate a collective loss of around 1 crore. The officials of the fire department, however, said they hadn’t calculated the total losses yet.

Speaking about this, officials of the Sector-11 fire station said, “A call was received around 3am on Sunday. Six fire brigades were rushed to the furniture market and it took us about one and a half hours to control the fire.”

The shopkeepers claimed that a short circuit could have caused the fire, however the fire department said as per their report, the cause remained unknown. No injuries were reported.

