Chandigarh: Nine shops gutted at Sarangpur furniture market

A fire broke out in the furniture market at Sarangpur in the wee hours of Sunday.

Around nine shops have been gutted in the fire and shopkeepers estimate a collective loss of around ₹1 crore. The officials of the fire department, however, said they hadn’t calculated the total losses yet.

Speaking about this, officials of the Sector-11 fire station said, “A call was received around 3am on Sunday. Six fire brigades were rushed to the furniture market and it took us about one and a half hours to control the fire.”

The shopkeepers claimed that a short circuit could have caused the fire, however the fire department said as per their report, the cause remained unknown. No injuries were reported.