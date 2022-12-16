Chandigarh: Now, commercial vehicle lane demarcation for Sec-43 ISBT road

After successful pilot on Jan Marg, the extreme left lane on Vikas Marg will also be demarcated with a yellow line for use by commercial vehicles only.

This was decided at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) held on Thursday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. Eventually, lane driving will be implemented across the city.

In July 2021, the traffic police had introduced commercial vehicle lane on Jan Marg – from the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium till the Punjab and Haryana high court, which helped streamline traffic flow, an official said.

Therefore, the system will be replicated on Vikas Marg, in front of the Sector-43 ISBT, which also sees a large volume of commercial vehicles, especially buses.

The traffic police will be conducting awareness programmes to educate commercial vehicle drivers to stay in the demarcated lane and other vehicles to avoid it.

Pick-and-drop points for autos

The committee also decided to implement pick-and-drop points for auto-rickshaws on Madhya Marg on a pilot basis. The stretch is among the seven roads in the city where stopping is not allowed.

Other decisions taken at the meeting included improvement of existing mid-block pedestrian crossings across the city, physical segregation of cycle tracks marked on main roads where volume of traffic is higher, and arrow markings on main roads before the stop lines and pedestrian crossings.

Focus also remained on rectifying black spots/accident-prone areas through interventions, such as construction of table-tops and installation of cautionary traffic signage, as well as improving the overall visibility on roads to prevent accidents. The committee also discussed the distribution of road safety booklet titled “Towards Road Safety ‘’ among all schoolchildren.