Chandigarh: OPD timings at GMSH-16, allied hospitals to change from April 16

From April 16, patients can avail of the OPD services at these hospitals from 8 am to 2 pm, from Monday to Saturday, till October 15
The timings of GMSH-16 and its allied dispensaries, including Ayush dispensaries; and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, have been revised from April 16. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The out-patient department (OPD) timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and its allied hospitals have been revised.

From April 16, patients can avail of the OPD services from 8 am to 2 pm, from Monday to Saturday, till October 15.

In a notice issued in this regard, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, stated, “The timings of GMSH-16 and its allied dispensaries, including Ayush dispensaries; and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, have been revised. However, the timings of ESI dispensaries in Sector 29, Sector 23, UT Secretariat, Punjab and Haryana Secretariats and Punjab and Haryana high court will remain the same as before.”

