Chandigarh: Policy, billing pangs hitting solar energy adoption, say residents

Concerned over the city’s slow progress under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) convened a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday. Despite Chandigarh’s status as a model solar city, rooftop solar systems have been installed on only 928 of the city’s 43,000 residential houses, indicating sluggish adoption of the central scheme. Rooftop solar systems have been installed on only 928 of the city’s 43,000 houses. (HT File Photo)

The meeting, held at the Sangam Auditorium, MGSIPA, Sector 26, drew response from citizens, with over 80 members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) participating. Both major RWA federations—FOSWAC and CRAWFED—joined the discussions, along with their presidents and senior office-bearers.

The event was chaired by Saurabh Kumar, secretary, Science & Technology and Renewable Energy (S&T&RE), and attended by a panel comprising Navneet Kumar Srivastava, director S&T&RE; Arun Verma, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) director; Pramod Mishra, CTO CPDL; Sukhwinder Abrol, project director CREST; and Abhishek Chaudhary. Officials from the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), municipal corporation and the engineering department were also present, along with empanelled solar vendors.

Detailed presentations from CREST and CPDL on the scheme’s features were given. Officials highlighted that 148 of the 673 registered beneficiaries have already achieved zero electricity bills under the scheme in the first nine months of the year.

Residents’ concerns

A number of policy concerns were raised by RWA members and residents. Chief among them was the issue of roof-right restrictions in CHB flats, which currently prevent rooftop solar installations in nearly 60,000 dwelling units. Participants urged the administration to address this barrier and amend relevant policies to facilitate wider adoption. Concerns were voiced about the acceptance of power of attorney and alternative documentation for installation approvals.

Residents also highlighted several billing and technical issues during the interactive session. They called for early consumer hearings, clarifications on banked units and their settlement, and resolution of complaints about overbilling and delayed rectifications. Queries were raised regarding PPA terms, load enhancement charges, sundry billing, delays in meter testing, pending subsidy disbursals and installation challenges in buildings with multiple electricity connections.