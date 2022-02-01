Chandigarh powermen on strike against privatisation

The Chandigarh administration has warned of enforcing “no work, no pay” rule and taking disciplinary action against employees joining the UT Powermen Union’s call for a one-day strike on Tuesday. The union is opposing the privatisation of the electricity department. The UT spokesperson said the employees are advised to attend duty.

“Although necessary arrangements for maintaining the continuity of power supply has been made, there may be chances of failure of power supply due to unavoidable circumstances. However, the best efforts shall be made to restore the supply to have minimum inconvenience to the general public,” said the spokesman.

In case of disruption, the residents can contact complaint centres in their respective areas or the control rooms in Sectors 9 and 17.

“The public is also requested to keep a vigil on the electricity infrastructure/lines, and in case they find anyone indulging to disturb the power supply, they may immediately inform the police control room and contact the electricity department on 0172-2703242 (control room in Sector 17), 0172-2740475 (control room in Sector 9) and 0172-4639999 (citizen facilitation centre),” said the spokesman.

