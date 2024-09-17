Chandigarh records 13% rise in drunk driving challans since 2023

Chandigarh has witnessed a significant surge in drunk driving cases this year, as evidenced by a 13% jump in challans. Special teams, comprising five to six traffic personnel, have been deployed at sensitive locations throughout Chandigarh, with additional units patrolling on weekends when such violations tend to peak. (HT Photo)

In just eight months, 2,289 challans have been issued, primarily due to the intensified enforcement of traffic regulations and the deployment of specialised teams to monitor nighttime traffic.

The crackdown follows the tragic Pune Porsche accident in Kalyani Nagar, Maharashtra, involving a 17-year-old minor, who, under the influence of alcohol, fatally struck two motorbike riders in May this year. The incident shone the light on dangers of drunk driving, prompting police forces across the country to take stricter measures.

In a move to curb the menace of drunk driving, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have adopted stringent actions, including impounding vehicles of those found driving under the influence.

Remarkably, even individuals driving alone have faced impoundment. Special teams, comprising five to six traffic personnel, have been deployed at sensitive locations throughout the city, with additional units patrolling on weekends when such violations tend to peak. Many of the violations happen around clubs in Sector 26, say officials.

The heightened efforts yielded significant results over the recent weekend. On the night of September 7-8, as many as 33 challans were issued – the highest single-day tally this year – marking a sharp focus on weekends when incidents of drunk driving typically spike.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence under Motor Vehicles Act. Section 184 specifically addresses “drunken driving” and imposes strict penalties. Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level above the permissible limit of 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood is considered a violation.

Chandigarh Traffic Police are using advanced breathalyser devices that employ a camera to capture the individual’s face during the breath test. This ensures that the person providing the breath sample is the one being tested.

Senior superintendent of police (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh explained the spike in challans, stating, “We have intensified our enforcement measures, particularly during the night and weekends, in response to the increasing number of accidents linked to drunk driving. The tragic Pune incident was a wake-up call and we are deploying more teams at sensitive locations to ensure stricter monitoring. Our goal is not just to penalise but to deter individuals from engaging in reckless behaviour that endangers lives.”

“Many of the violations are concentrated around Sector 26, where several popular clubs and bars are located,” added SSP Singh. “We have increased our presence in these areas, especially during late-night hours, to curb drunk driving incidents and ensure public safety.”