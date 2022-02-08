Chandigarh: Rose Festival likely in March

The Chandigarh municipal corporation is likely to organise the Rose Festival in the first week of March.

There were speculations that the MC could cancel the annual event amid the Covid pandemic, but with the cases and positivity rate on a decline, a decision has been taken to go ahead with it, confirmed sources. The final schedule of the festival is yet to be decided.

Also, unlike last year, when only a “symbolic” festival” was organised, sources said most events and services, such as swings, chopper ride and eating joints, are likely to make a comeback this time.