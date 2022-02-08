Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Rose Festival likely in March
Chandigarh: Rose Festival likely in March

The Chandigarh municipal corporation is likely to organise the Rose Festival in the first week of March
Swings, chopper ride and eating joints are likely to make a comeback at Rose Festival in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

There were speculations that the MC could cancel the annual event amid the Covid pandemic, but with the cases and positivity rate on a decline, a decision has been taken to go ahead with it, confirmed sources. The final schedule of the festival is yet to be decided.

Also, unlike last year, when only a “symbolic” festival” was organised, sources said most events and services, such as swings, chopper ride and eating joints, are likely to make a comeback this time.

Tuesday, February 08, 2022
