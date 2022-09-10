Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle

Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:48 AM IST

at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship, held at the Sector 25 shooting range on, saw Antaz Singh Jattana win in the sub-youth men category

Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship . (HT Phptp)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday.

Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively. The 14-year-old wants to excel in the sport, and make Chandigarh and India proud in coming years.

