Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22

The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Several of them had earlier been removed from the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vendors say that the vending spots allotted to them by the municipal corporation (MC) are not adequate, adding that a space needs to be allotted to them to set up the complete market for their business to pick up.

Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Highlighting a shift to air conditioners, they said people are not as interested in coolers as they once were. The same has pushed the vendors’ children away from continuing the business, so much so that several of them pointed out the possibility of the business disappearing completely from the city in the coming years.

Production of cooling pads made from khas has already stopped in the city since 2019. Around 20 vendors selling items made of straw, chick and cane including the pads, wall hangings and drapes are all that is left of the business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22. He said, “Ever since the MC started removing vendors in 2019 we have been left to fend for ourselves.”

“During the pandemic, we were not able to make any sales. Now we ask that we be given a spot for the whole market to shift to as we are all dependent on each other for things like raw material. The government is encouraging Indian handicrafts yet we have been grouped with vendors,” he added.

Five spots were allotted to the vendors in the Sector 15 vending zone in 2019, but none of them were found there after a visit to the vending zone. In fact, only vendors selling clothes and a handful selling eatables and drinks have set up shop at the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some of our handicrafts are also made with bamboo. It is impossible to fit our products into the space allotted to us at the vending zones,” Negi added.

Sarjiwan Kumar, a vendor, said they pay around ₹2,205 per month to set up shop in the vending zone and even then they sit in fear as the authorities can confiscate their possessions.

“We want to run our business in peace. Even after the pandemic, our work has reduced, while there is a small segment of people who still prefer coolers over ACs,” he added.

Speaking about the issue, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “All these issues shall be taken to the Town Vending Committee, which has recently been constituted and is in the process of notification. I am sure suitable solutions can be arrived at.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}