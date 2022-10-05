Chandigarh’s fencing girls record victory in 36th National Games

In a nail-biting encounter, city girls’ fencing (Epee) team clinched a gold medal by defeating Punjab team by 44-43 in the 36th National Games 2022 being held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The team comprised Kashvi Garg, Yashkeerat Hayer, Harleen Shahi and Sangeeta Pujari. Punjab’s team, comprising Ena Arora, Pawandeep, Mumtaz and Baby Verma, clinched silver medal.

Earlier, city girls in an another interesting match defeated Karnataka team 45-40 in the quarter final and then Manipur team 45-27 in the lop-sided semi-final. The bronze medal was shared by Manipur and Haryana.

Kashvi and Yashkeerat scored crucial points in the matches. Both Kashvi and Yashkeerat are international fencers having represented India on many occasions. Kashvi had recently won one silver and one bronze medal for the country in the recently concluded ‘Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022’ that was held in London, UK.

More briefs from the region:

41-year-old arrested with illicit liquor in Maloya

Chandigarh A 41-year-old man was arrested with 50 quarters of countrymade liquor near the Maloya Community Centre on Sunday. The accused, Babban Singh, lives at EWS Colony, Maloya. He was booked under sections of the Excise Act. He was later granted bail. HTC

UP man held with 805 g opium

Chandigarh An Uttar Pradesh resident was arrested with 805 g opium here on Sunday. The arrested accused, Jitesh Kashyap, 19, of Bareilly, was arrested near the BSNL Office in Industrial Area, Phase 2. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.