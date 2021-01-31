Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1

In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday.

Online classes will also continue for students who choose not to attend school in person. Attendance won’t be compulsory and parental permission in written will be required for students who do attend offline classes. Schools will function from 9am to 2pm and school heads will be responsible for ensuring that all Covid protocols are followed.

Earlier, students of Class 9 onwards were allowed to attend school from November 1, 2020. While attendance had stayed on the lower side in the beginning, many government schools in the periphery of the city are reporting over 50% attendance now.

Private schools to stay closed

While the education department has allowed both private and government schools to reopen, the former won’t be starting classes for now.

“We will reach out to parents and start classes only if they are willing to send their wards to school,” said HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association, Chandigarh.

Mamik, who is also the chairman of Vivek High School, Sector 38, said they hadn’t started classes for Class 9 onwards either in line with parents’ concerns and students were visiting schools only to clear their doubts.

Director of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Atul Khanna added, “We won’t start classes yet. With the way things are going, it’s unlikely that we’ll resume offline classes before the next academic session.”