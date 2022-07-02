Chandigarh’s GST collection in June sees 41% rise compared to last year

Chandigarh has registered an increase of 41% in the gross GST collection in June this year as compared to the same period last year.

The city’s GST collection stood at ₹170 crore in June this year, ahead of ₹120 crore collected during the same month last year. An official of the excise and taxation department said it was the highest jump in revenue collection since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020.

“The main reason for the record collection is the department’s focus on generation of bills by shopkeepers. A helpline number was also launched to lodge complaints against non-issuance of bills,” the official said.

Notably, UT had registered a 29% rise the GST collection in May as well. The collection stood at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than the ₹130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.