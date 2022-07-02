Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s GST collection in June sees 41% rise compared to last year

Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh has registered an increase of 41% in the gross GST collection in June this year as compared to the same period last year.

The city’s GST collection stood at 170 crore in June this year, ahead of 120 crore collected during the same month last year. An official of the excise and taxation department said it was the highest jump in revenue collection since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020.

“The main reason for the record collection is the department’s focus on generation of bills by shopkeepers. A helpline number was also launched to lodge complaints against non-issuance of bills,” the official said.

Notably, UT had registered a 29% rise the GST collection in May as well. The collection stood at 167 crore, 37 crore more than the 130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.

