Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Harnoor Singh named man of the series at U-19 Asia Cup
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Harnoor Singh named man of the series at U-19 Asia Cup

Despite scoring only five runs in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, Chandigarh’s Harnoor Singh took home the man of the series and top run-scorer trophies, scoring a century earlier in the tournament and putting together an impressive 216 runs in total
Harnoor Singh’s performance over his last five matches was enough to secure him the top run-scorer and man of the series trophies at the U19 Asia Cup. (HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Despite a forgettable outing in the U19 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, played at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE, Harnoor Singh was named man of the series.

The 18-year-old, who is the opening batsman for the side, ended the series as the leading run-scorer.

The Indian side beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-interrupted summit clash to lift the 2021 U19 Asia Cup trophy.

Batting first, the Sri Lankan side posted 108 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 38 overs. Another city-based member of the team, all-rounder Rajangad Bawa, claimed a crucial wicket in the final.

India’s adjusted target, after the implementation of the DLS method, was 102 runs. Singh stepped out to open the second innings, along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but was dismissed early, scoring only five runs.

However, the effort was enough to earn him the top-run-scorer position with a total of 261 runs in five matches. The youngster’s most successful outing had come against the UAE in the first game, when he scored a mammoth 120 runs.

The Indian U19 side lost only one match over the course of the tournament, to Pakistan. They will now be gearing up for the U19 World Cup to be held in West Indies from January 14.

