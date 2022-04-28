Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade
In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh’s state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country.
The health and wellness centres shall be the focal point for efficient delivery of all health services except those requiring physical presence at major hospitals.
He directed the civil infrastructure in the centres be inspected and repaired/upgraded by the administration’s engineering department, adding that a standard set of infrastructure and health services should be prepared and be made available at each of the centres and residents of the nearby area should not be required to go all the way to civil or district hospitals unless there is some serious health issue which requires their physical presence there.
The adviser pressed for punctual courteous staff and senior officers of the health department visiting the centre to ensure proper functioning and availability of the required medicine.
Under the upgrades, a proper room with a computer- and video-consultation facility will be provided at each of the centres so patients can avail most of the services through telemedicine/e-sanjivini and the doctors at HWCs can consult the specialist doctors at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 and PGIMER for better patient care.
Special attention is expected to be given to the centres in rehabilitation colonies, with larger populations.
The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period. To speed-up work, other government agencies like the municipal corporation (MC) and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be roped in by the health department.
The progress will be monitored at the secretary-level and review meetings will be convened by the adviser at regular intervals to avoid delays.
The meeting was attended by mayor Sarabjit Kaur, health secretary Yashpal Garg, chief engineer CB Ojha among others.
-
Ludhiana | Separate cases: 3 held with 1.3kg opium, heroin
Three people were arrested with 1.3kg opium and heroin in separate cases in Jagraon on Wednesday. In the first case, Pankaj of Moga, was arrested with 1kg opium. Inspector Dalbir Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Jagraon, said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped Pankaj, who was on his way to deliver a consignment in his Toyota Fortuner, for checking. Later, we raided his house and found 250g opium and ₹32,000 drug money.”
-
Chandigarh MC issues 63 notices, 2 challans for water wastage
The municipal corporation on Wednesday issued a total of 63 notices and 2 challans to residents for wasting water. The civic body can issue a fine of up to ₹5,000 to violators for wasting water, while repeated offences may lead to termination of water supply. Fines can be imposed in case of non-compliance. Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament | Ludhiana boy Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
City-based skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday. Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.
-
Punjab CM among TiECON 2022 invitees
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend TiECON 2022, a start-up and entrepreneurial event scheduled to be held in the city on April 30. The highly-anticipated one-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, and will be attended by an array of speakers including Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India fame. Other invitees from the Punjab government also include finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
-
Seven arrested in Noida pub brawl case, two suspects still absconding
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested seven people accused of killing an employee of a private firm at a pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on Monday night. The seven suspects include five staffers of the pub and two members of the mall's security team. According to Brijesh Kumar Ray, one of seven employees of a private firm who visited Lost Lemons on Monday's autopsy report, Ray died due to severe head injuries, a fractured spleen and liquid in the stomach.
