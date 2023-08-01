Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh's Naina bags twin medals in state shooting competition

Chandigarh’s Naina bags twin medals in state shooting competition

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Aug 01, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Naina Verma bagged gold in the 25m pistol (team event) and silver in the junior category in the 10m pistol individual event

A Class 12 student of Carmel Convent School cornered glory in the 48th Chandigarh state shooting competition by winning twin medals.

Naina Verma trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Naina Verma bagged gold in the 25m pistol (team event) and silver in the junior category in the 10m pistol individual event.

She trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali.

