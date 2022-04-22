Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching
By virtue of his all-round performances at the men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8.
Paras was the vice-captain of Chandigarh’s Under-19 team for the Cooch Behar Trophy, wherein he scored 143 runs and took eight wickets in the four matches.
Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group. Apart from one abandoned match, Paras scored 71 runs and clinched four wickets in three matches
Paras also captained Rock Zone in the UTCA Under-19 domestic matches. He took 13 wickets in five league matches and amassed a total of 325 runs including a century.
At present, Paras is a student of Class 12 at DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and is being coached by Nagesh Gupta.
-
Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints. Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot's office.
-
Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state's sentence review board about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison. Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
-
Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
-
PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.
-
Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said most of the defaulters were from the state's cotton belt.
