Chandigarh’s rural pockets live in neglect

The planned city of Chandigarh is home to 23 erstwhile villages, 13 of which were included in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation in 2018, but even today residents are struggling with lack of infrastructure and amenities. Heaps of garbage lying behind the primary government school in Hallomajra. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 13 villages, Bahlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas, don’t have potable water supply, carpeted roads and proper drainage.

The nine villages that were brought under the MC’s jurisdiction in 2006 are, however, better off. They are Burail, Badheri, Attawa, Hallomajra, Palsora, Dadumajra, Maloya, Kajheri and Buterla.

Originally a village, Manimajra was later developed as a census town.

Too little, too late

Surinder Bahga, a senior city-based architect, says, “The villages were acquired by the MC and UT administration but the civic works have been initiated without any planning. The implementation is taking ages and civic issues of water supply, sewerage disposal and road construction are pending irrespective of the party in power. The UT administration should rather hire a professional agency to plan and execute development work.”

According to the MC’s comprehensive development plan for 13 villages, an estimate of ₹80 crore was approved for a new road network, stormwater pipes and sewer lines, electrical and horticulture works, supply of water and installation of 1,000 tubewells.

MC officials claim stormwater, water supply and sewerage pipes have been laid and road carpeting has been completed in eight villages, while work in the remaining five villages will be done by May 31.

Despite claims by the authorities, villagers say roads that should have been carpeted remain in disrepair and are a hazard in the rainy season. The lack of proper drainage causes water-logging.

Arvind Kumar Singh, 44, a resident of Hallomajra, says, “Though Hallomajra was included in the MC almost two decades ago, this place doesn’t look like Chandigarh. For years, we’ve been hearing that work is almost done, but our roads are still uncarpeted, sewerage overflows and water pipes leak. The area has erratic power supply. We hardly see any politician visiting our area, but in elections, they make back with rosy promises.”

Migrant influx adds pressure

Officials say the facilities were created for an estimated population of 50,000 in the 13 villages, but due to the influx of migrants, the number of residents has surged to at least 1.2 lakh. The problem is exacerbated by unauthorised construction, encroachments, and residential activities across the lal dora (red line) areas not under the MC’s jurisdiction.

“Though people are barred from keeping livestock, the inhabitants of villages within the non-sectoral grid of Chandigarh, don’t follow the rules. The villages are congested, lanes encroached and sanitation is compromised. One can easily spot heaps of garbage at every corner of the area,” says Kavita Singh, a resident of Maloya.

Development plans on anvil

After completing the civic works, the MC officials say they plan to develop vacant spaces in the villages to give residents more facilities and to ensure beautification. “All vacant spaces have been identified to be converted into commercial and community facilities,” a senior MC official said.

Senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, who was earlier sarpanch of Dhanas, said, “After the MC took over our villages, significant development can be seen. The residents are now getting better civic facilities and villages now cleaner. Plans are underway to develop the areas further.”

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon said the villages in the MC’s jurisdiction needed holistic planning: “Plans are on paper not on the ground. The implementation is not up to the mark and needs to be expedited.”

His rival from Congress, Manish Tewari, said, “The BJP and its sitting MP have done nothing in the past 10 years to address the issues of villages. Chandigarh should not expect anything from the BJP.”