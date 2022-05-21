Chandigarh’s SD College felicitates students, teachers at annual function

As many as 800 students and 42 faculty members were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The function was presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal.

A total of 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and 89 students were awarded the Roll of Honour, while 77 received College Colours. Besides, 469 students were awarded certificates of distinction and 165 received certificates of merit. Students excelling in sports were also felicitated.

Adviser Dharam Pal congratulated the prize winners for creating their own niche in the field of academics, sports and extracurricular activities, and making their alma mater and parents proud. He urged the students to make effective contributions towards society, while stressing upon the importance of character building in educational institutions.

Principal Ajay Sharma shared the college’s achievements in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, sports and youth festivals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}