Chandigarh contingent all set for national school games

The Under-19 contingent from Chandigarh, including 339 players from government and private schools, is all set to participate in the 66th National School Games to be held at Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior from Wednesday.

The national school games are taking place after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT)

Delhi will be hosting the handball, basketball, chess, shooting, tennis, swimming, wrestling, taekwondo, kho-kho, gymnastics, kabaddi and yoga events.

Boxing, judo, table tennis, football and volleyball events will take place in Bhopal, while badminton competitions will be played in Gwalior.

