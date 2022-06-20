Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s yoga college holds event on yogic way to health
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s yoga college holds event on yogic way to health

As a prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga , Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, organised a programme on the yogic way to health, harmony and happiness
The programme, ‘Health, harmony and happiness: A yogic way’ was organised at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the ministry of information and broadcasting, Chandigarh Outreach Bureau and Indian Council of Social Science Research’s (ICSSR’s) north western regional centre, Panjab University and department of social welfare. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As a prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga , Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A, Chandigarh, organised a programme on ‘Health, harmony and happiness: A yogic way’ on Sunday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the ministry of information and broadcasting, Chandigarh Outreach Bureau and Indian Council of Social Science Research’s (ICSSR’s) north western regional centre, Panjab University and department of social welfare.

College principal Sapna Nanda said yoga is a means to reap the holistic health benefits of the ancient tradition of India.

Chief guest Sanjay Kaushik, director ICSSR while emphasising the importance of health in one’s life laid stress on the role of yoga in leading a happy and healthy life. Ministry of information and broadcasting, Chandigarh outreach bureau Sapna shared her vision to spread the message of yoga through a slew of activities and Sarita Godwani, consultant, Poshan Abhiyan , department of social welfare emphasised the role of yoga for the health of children and women.The yoga asana demonstration was given by BEd students Shivani and Tanya.

RELATED STORIES

Contests such as slogan-writing, poster-making ,yoga quiz and yoga asana were conducted .Around 120 people participated in the events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP