Chandigarh: Snatchers fleeing with woman’s phone caught by public

Alert onlookers caught two snatchers who were fleeing with a woman’s mobile phone in Ram Darbar on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-A (snatching), 411(dishonestly retaining stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Jatin, 19, and Rahul, 21, both residents of Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused, who were riding a scooter, snatched the mobile phone of Anisha Kumari, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, while she was at a nearby market.

As the woman raised the alarm, some passers-by chased and nabbed the accused, who were handed over to the cops deployed at a nearby check post.

Police said the same duo had snatched the mobile phone of a woman near the railway bridge in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Saturday.

Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 31 police station, said, “The accused are in two-day police remand. We are likely to crack more snatching cases through their interrogation.”

Meanwhile, another woman fell prey to snatchers near Namdhari turn at Marble Market, Dhanas. Police said three motorcycle-borne men snatched the woman’s mobile phone. A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.