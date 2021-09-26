Chandigarh: Speeding car with Punjab Police ASI at wheel kills scooterist

A speeding car, being driven by a Punjab Police assistant sub inspector, claimed the life of a 38-year-old scooterist at the Sector 7/8-18/19 roundabout on Friday night.

Police said the victim, Varinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 116, was a private contractor.

He was headed home from his office in Sector 7 when the ASI’s speeding Maruti Suzuki Dzire hit his Honda Activa and dragged it for a few metres.

An injured Varinder was taken to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.

The ASI, Inderjit Singh, who lives in Sector 19, Chandigarh, was arrested, but later released on bail. He is posted at the Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at the Sector 19 police station.

The victim is survived by his wife and two minor children.