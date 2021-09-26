Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Speeding car with Punjab Police ASI at wheel kills scooterist

The victim, Varinder Kumar, was headed home from his office in Sector 7, Chandigarh, when the cop’s speeding Maruti Suzuki Dzire hit his Honda Activa and dragged it for a few metres
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:47 AM IST
The injured scooterist was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (HT Photo/for representation only)

A speeding car, being driven by a Punjab Police assistant sub inspector, claimed the life of a 38-year-old scooterist at the Sector 7/8-18/19 roundabout on Friday night.

Police said the victim, Varinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 116, was a private contractor.

He was headed home from his office in Sector 7 when the ASI’s speeding Maruti Suzuki Dzire hit his Honda Activa and dragged it for a few metres.

An injured Varinder was taken to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.

The ASI, Inderjit Singh, who lives in Sector 19, Chandigarh, was arrested, but later released on bail. He is posted at the Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at the Sector 19 police station.

The victim is survived by his wife and two minor children.

