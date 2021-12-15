Chandigarh: St Kabir closed till December 18 as student tests positive for Covid

St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, has been closed for three days after one of the students tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

The school authorities said that one student, who had attended the classes on December 10, has tested positive and experiencing mild symptoms.

“Keeping in mind the concerns of our parent community, we have decided to revert to a totally online mode of education from December 15 to December 18. School-based examinations scheduled within these days are postponed and fresh dates will be intimated separately,” the school said in a public notice.

The authorities further urged all parents to keep their kids under observation and get their RT-PCR test done in case any symptom shows up.

There is, however, no change in the board examinations scheduled during this period and the same will be conducted in strict compliance with safety guidelines and protocols.

The Class-12 term one exams for economics, Hindi (elective and core), political science and biology are scheduled during this period, which will be held as per the CBSE guidelines.