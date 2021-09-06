Chandigarh: Tertiary-treated water supply project set for revamp

With water conservation on its mind, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has started the process to revamp the recycled (tertiary-treated) water supply system across the city.

The project aims to increase supply from 6 MGD (million gallon per day) to 20 MGD, which is the current demand in the city.

“More than 14 MGD of drinking water supply currently being used for horticulture and other similar purposes can be saved through an upgraded tertiary-treated (TT) water system. Increased use of this recycled water can conserve groundwater and canal water and save on pumping energy,” said NP Sharma, MC chief engineer and chief general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

TT water is the sewage water that has undergone a cleaning process to make it suitable for watering lawns and parks as well as irrigating fields. It involves chemical treatment and sedimentation process that improves the quality of the wastewater.

Under the Water Bylaws 2015, the MC had made TT water connection mandatory for all houses with an area of 1 kanal and above.

However, it was way back in 1990 when the civic body had started laying pipelines for supplying the recycled water, initially in Sectors 1-12 and 16. At present, almost 80% of the city has been covered in terms of pipelines, but only around 2,000 of the 7,000 eligible houses are being provided TT water. Residents have, for long, complained of erratic supply and foul smell in the water.

Biggest expansion in peripheral areas

According to initial plans prepared by the MC engineering department, the proposed revamp project is likely to cost around ₹80 crore.

It envisages modernisation of the entire TT water supply system. “The existing network requires an upgrade. Government institutes, particularly schools, and some southern sectors that have been left out so far will also be covered,” said an MC official privy to the development.

The biggest expansion will take place in peripheral areas. “Providing TT water for agriculture and related activities is one of the major objectives of the project. All villages will get the supply. It will reduce the dependence on groundwater to a large extent,” said the official.

For improving the quantity and quality of TT water, five sewage treatment plants (STPs) – Diggian, Dhanas, 3BRD, Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd – are being upgraded at a cost of ₹530 crore. “Expected to be upgraded by 2022, the STPs will provide 54 MGD of TT water. The contamination level will also go down as the STPs will have the latest technology,” said the official.

Meanwhile, in a bid to improve the water quality, a supervisory control and data acquisition centre has been created, which will become fully operational by the end of this week. “The existing pipelines have been equipped with sensors, which will monitor the water pressure and quality with live feed,” said NP Sharma.