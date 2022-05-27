Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap

A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into his scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh.

On Thursday, he left home after 4.30 am to pick up the newspaper supply from the Sector-22 market before proceeding for the daily door-step deliveries.

Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.

Balbir Singh Rana, the victim. (HT Photo)

In an attempt to escape, the car driver sped up, dragging Balbir and his scooter along for nearly 500 metres before the vehicle’s front wheel broke, forcing it to stop.

A passer-by alerted the police, who rushed a severely injured Balbir to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the spot on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

The mangled remains of the victim’s scooter. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Investigators said the vehicle was registered in the name of a Sector-33 resident.

The car has been impounded and the driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Sector 17 police station.

The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

He is survived by his wife and three children, including a son and two daughters.