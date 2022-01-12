Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to introduce eco-friendly party boats at Sukhna Lake
Chandigarh to introduce eco-friendly party boats at Sukhna Lake

The Chandigarh administration will soon introduce battery or solar-powered party boats with terraces at Sukhna Lake
The tenders for the 40-seater boats at Sukhna Lake were recently floated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). (HT file)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

:The UT administration will soon introduce battery or solar-powered party boats with terraces at Sukhna Lake. The tenders for the 40-seater boats were recently floated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

Each boat will have a pantry, bio-toilet, proper lighting arrangements for operations in the night, air-conditioning and an open terrace. Since the lake is an eco-sensitive area, the agency providing the boats will have to ensure that there is no pollution and the noise levels are within permissible limits.

“Guests will be allowed to organise small parties for one to two hours and a lump sum amount will be fixed as charges. The decoration costs, if any, will be borne by the guests. Bookings will have to be made through officials authorised by CITCO. Eatables will be supplied by CITCO,” said a UT official.

