Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Union meets education director, seek teachers’ deputation and promotions
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Union meets education director, seek teachers’ deputation and promotions

Chandigarh Cadre Educational Employees Union president said a memorandum was handed over to education director asking for due transfers and promotions
Member of the Chandigarh employees’ union met education director, seeking teachers’ deputation and promotions (iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union members on Monday met with school education director Palika Arora to discuss issues of deputation and vacancies.

Union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said a memorandum was handed over to Arora, asking for transfers of teachers who had been at the same government school over the last decade. The union also sought due promotions so vacancies in teaching posts can be filled.

“There are many teachers in schools on deputation from Punjab and Haryana who have overstayed their tenure and must be sent back. Those working on contract and at DC rate should also be helped with some secure policies and a hike of at least 3,000 is needed in their salaries,” Kamboj added.

Arora listened to the union members’ demands and assured them that she would look into the suggestions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP