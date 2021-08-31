Chandigarh: Woman drug peddler awarded 10-year jail

A woman drug peddler, who has earlier served a two-year jail term, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a Chandigarh court.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on the woman, identified as Nirmala, alias Nimmo, of Dadumajra Colony. She was arrested for possessing 200 grams of heroin and 30 vials of psychotropic drugs during checking in Sector 40 in July 2018.

Into drug trade for a decade, Nimmo was earlier booked in at least seven cases in the tricity and was jailed once for possessing 5-kg ganja. According to police, she used to roam on a scooter in Sector 38 West and its adjoining areas in search of customers. Her family members are also facing drug peddling charges in separate cases.

A mother of four, the woman in court prayed for a lenient view and said there is no one else to look after her children. She said that there was no pending case against her, though she has faced trial earlier and was convicted in one case.

However, public prosecutor Phool Singh argued that Nirmala is a habitual offender and the amount of the recovered contraband falls within the commercial category and does not entitle her to any leniency.

“Nowadays, drug menace has become a social malady and it has attained monstrous proportions and is tearing families apart. Sale and consumption of narcotics in an illegal manner is immensely affecting the society,” Singh argued, adding that the need of the hour is to choke the supply of drugs and to curb the trade with heady hands.

After hearing the arguments, the court of Dr Rajneesh, judge, special court, Chandigarh, found Nirmala guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The court has also ordered that separate proceedings be initiated to confiscate the scooter that was used by her in committing the crime.