Chandigarh: Woman on her way to drop son for judo class loses gold chain to snatchers

The snatchers made good their escape before the woman could make sense of what happened or note down the vehicle’s registration number. (HT)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 04:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A woman fell prey to snatchers, who took away her gold chain in Sector 40 on Friday evening.

In her complaint, Shivani Kalia, who works at PGIMER, Chandigarh, told the police that on Friday, she was on her way to drop her son for his judo-karate classes in Sector 40. When she reached near Hanuman Mandir, Sector 40, two youths riding a Honda Active drove up to her and snatched her gold chain and pendant.

They made good their escape before she could make sense of what happened or note down the vehicle’s registration number. Following her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station.

Police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras near the temple to get clues about the accused.

Snatcher arrested

Police arrested a 22-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone of an autorickshaw driver and recovered a country-made weapon from his possession.

The accused, Sakib Mohd of Phase 2, Bapu Dham colony, was arrested near VIP Gate, Police Lines in Sector 26.

In his complaint, Sanjay Kumar Rai of Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, said that his phone was stolen on June 1 by a youth who hailed his autorickshaw. He added that the victim snatched his phone near Bapu Dham colony and managed to flee from the scene.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal has been registered against the accused at the Sector-26 police station.

