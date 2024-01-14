Chandigrh admn extends school holidays by another week

Due to the ongoing chilly weather conditions, the UT education department has extended the school holidays by another week. Initially, schools were closed until January 14 for students of up to Class 8. Now, they will remain closed until January 20. When scheduling classes, schools should consider the cold weather, particularly during early morning and late evening, as well as the time children spend commuting, the order by Chandigarh director school education said. (HT File Photo)

According to the order issued by the UT director school education, “The school education department has extended the winter vacation due to harsh weather conditions. To safeguard children from the severe cold, physical classes for students up to Class 8 in government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Chandigarh will remain suspended until January 20, 2024.”

Schools are encouraged to conduct online classes for up to Class 8. For students of Classes 9 to 12 across government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Chandigarh, physical school sessions will commence not before 9.30 am until January 20, 2024, and close no later than 4 pm, the order further read.

When scheduling classes, schools should consider the cold weather, particularly during early morning and late evening, as well as the time children spend commuting. The schools are advised to adjust staff timings accordingly and communicate these changes to all relevant parties.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also written to the education department, emphasising that ensuring the safety and security of schoolchildren is a primary focus area for the commission, prompting active measures in this regard.