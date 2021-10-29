Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi announces 10 crore for development of Fatehgarh Sahib
Channi announces 10 crore for development of Fatehgarh Sahib

Addressing a gathering, the Channi said that no mafia whether sand, cable or transport would be tolerated in the state and emphasis would be to provide transparent and hassle-free governance to the people of Punjab
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced 10 crore for the overall development of the constituency. The CM said that on the demand of local MLA and Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra, the road from Fatehgarh Sahib to Morinda would be widened within a month and named Mata Gujri Marg.

Addressing a gathering, the Channi said that no mafia whether sand, cable or transport would be tolerated in the state and emphasis would be to provide transparent and hassle-free governance to the people of Punjab.

Earlier, the CM paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. He was also honoured with a “siropa” (robe of honour) at the information office.

Later, Channi dedicated to the public Mehtabi Bagh situated inside the Aam Khas Bagh in Sirhind. The Mehtabi Bagh has been renovated as part of the conservation project of the Aam Khaas Bagh at a cost of 6.5 crore. The CM also laid the foundation stone of the sub-divisional complex near Ambedkar Bhawan at a cost of 7 crore.

TRENDING TOPICS
Friday, October 29, 2021
