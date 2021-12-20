Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Channi declares Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra state festival

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi declared Shri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra which will be celebrated every year and he also announced a grant of ₹2.51 crore for the Iskcon Temple in Ludhiana
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who flagged off the 25th ‘Shri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra’ in the city on Sunday, declared the annual procession a state festival.

The yatra, which was carried out after a gap of two years due to coronavirus restrictions, was attended by a large number of devotees. The CM also announced a grant of 2.51 crore for the Iskcon Temple in Ludhiana.

Addressing the gathering outside the Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge, the CM said, “The government will celebrate the rath yatra as a state festival every year.”

Advising the youth to imbibe the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita, the CM said the holy book had given direction to his life. “When I became a municipal councillor 25 years ago, someone had advised me to recite a shloka of the Bhagavad Gita everyday for inner peace. I have found that if one even imbibes one shloka in the book, it is enough to succeed in life.”

“Religious texts are the biggest source of inspiration, and therefore a Shri Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana Research Centre is being built on 20-acre land in Patiala,” the CM added.

MLA Pandey absent, says ‘not invited’

Amid reports of differences between the Ludhiana North MLA and senior leaders in the city, Rakesh Pandey was conspicuous by his absence in the yatra, which had Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar and Kuldeep Vaid, mayor Balkar Sandhu and other senior leaders in attendence.

On the reason for his absence, Pandey said that he had not been invited.

On December 16,Pandey had reportedly not allowed the MC to install a foundation stone and CM Channi had to inaugurate the Ambedkar Bhawan through a ribbon cutting ceremony. As per the sources, Pandey was unhappy that the name of a cabinet minister had been inscribed on the stone.

