Charas recovered from jail inmate was handed to him by cop: Chandigarh Police

Over a week after Model Jail authorities recovered 14 gm charas from an undertrial after bringing him back from court, Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a senior constable for providing the contraband to the jail inmate. According to Chandigarh Police, Ajit was produced before a local court and after being brought back to the jail, the contraband was recovered from his possession during checking. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as senior constable Parvesh.

On September 26, police had booked an inmate of Model Jail, Ajit Singh, 31, of Vikaspuri, New Delhi, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after recovering 14 gm cannabis from his possession.

According to police, Ajit was produced before a local court and after being brought back to the jail, the contraband was recovered from his possession during checking.

On being interrogated, Ajit had revealed that he procured the charas from senior constable Parvesh, who had accompanied him to court. After the hearing, Parvesh spoke to his wife, Ravita, in Jammu, through his personal mobile phone to forge a deal.

Parvesh then provided the charas to him, following which Ravita’s friend Rekha transferred ₹1,000 through UPI to the cop’s bank account, Ajit had detailed.

“During the course of investigation, Parvesh’s bank statements were procured that revealed that ₹1,000 were transferred in his account on September 26,” a police officer said. A fresh case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Parvesh by the Sector 49 police.

