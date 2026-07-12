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Chargesheet filed against Pak terrorist Bhatti, 7 others among 8 chargesheeted in Ambala’s police station car blast case

The anti-terror agency detailed the roles of the accused and the conspiracy orchestrated by Bhatti to attack Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, aiming to spread terror among the people by targeting police establishments

Published on: Jul 12, 2026 08:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on Saturday against eight accused, including Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, in connection with the IED car bomb blast in the parking area of Ambala’s Baldev Nagar police station in Haryana this January.

The NIA investigation revealed that Bhatti had recruited and radicalised the accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels. (HT File)
The NIA investigation revealed that Bhatti had recruited and radicalised the accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels. (HT File)

Besides the Pakistani national and handler Bhatti, other Indian nationals named in the chargesheet filed before the special NIA court in Panchkula (Haryana) are Karamjit Singh alias Tony, Akash, Soureb, alias Sobi alias Sourab, Raman Kumar, Satyam, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, Amarjeet Singh, alias Ambi, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The anti-terror agency detailed the roles of the accused and the conspiracy orchestrated by Bhatti to attack Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, aiming to spread terror among the people by targeting police establishments.

Bhatti, wanted in other terrorist cases too, had established operational modules in India and assigned local operatives to arrange logistics and explosive substances for carrying out attacks at police establishments as part of the conspiracy, according to NIA’s findings.

 
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