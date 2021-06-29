Charkhi Dadri village 1st to achieve 100% vaccination in Haryana

With all people above the age of 18 receiving at least one shot of the vaccination, Govindpura village in Charkhi Dadri district on Monday became the first village in Haryana to achieve the feat.

The village, which has 562 people above the age of 18, was also the first in the state to achieve 100% vaccination of all residents over the age of 45 on May 13. Dr Bhupinder Sheoran, the medical officer of Govindpura village, which comes under the Badhra primary health centre, said the vaccination drive had been initiated on March 16.

“Of the 562 residents eligible for the jab, 120 have received both the doses. Initially, villagers were hesitant to get the jab, but they came around after cases began to increase in remote areas,” Sheoran said.

Congratulating the health teams and residents of Govindpura village, Charkhi Dadri’s immunisation officer Dr Ashish Maan, said five more villages were in the line to achieve 100% inoculation in the district.

“The health department has converted roadways buses into ambulances, and vehicles provided by the Haryana police and private vehicles were used to ferry people from their homes to vaccination sites.”

Charkhi Dadri civil surgeon Dr Sudarshan Panwar said, “As internet facility was not available to everyone in Govindpura village, it was a Herculean task to vaccinate the residents. We had to carry out a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination.”