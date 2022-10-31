Chask Bhatori: Officials to trek 14km to reach this remote polling station in HP

The 26-Chask Bhatori polling station of Bharmour is the remotest in the state, where the officials will have to walk a distance of 14 km to reach for the upcoming November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The election department has set up a total of 7881 polling stations for the upcoming polls. The Kangra district has the maximum of 1625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations will also be set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara-Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).

Sidhbari polling station in Dharamshala assembly constituency (AC) of Kangra district has a maximum of 1511 voters, while ka of Kinnaur district has just 16 voters. Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach.

Chamba, a remote district of the state, has the maximum number of 1459 voters in the Manola-1 polling station in Dalhousie AC, while 144-Kunar in Bharmour AC has only 84 voters.

Kangra, the biggest district of the state, has the distinction of the highest 1511 voters in Sidhabari under Dharamsala AC, while the lowest voter centre is Kalangan in Nurpur AC, having only 75 voters. The remotest polling station is Manch of Shahpur AC where the polling party has to walk 7 km to reach.

The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti has 811 voters in Kaza while Lingar has only 38 voters. It also has Tashigang polling booth which is the world’s highest polling booth at 15,256 feet above sea-level.

In Kullu district, Manali AC has Chichonga polling station with 1305 voters, while in Banjar AC, Tilga has the least number of 89 voters. There are 129 voters in Rasol in Kullu AC and 58 in Shakti of 24-Banjar AC is the remotest polling station where the officials will have to cover a distance of 10 km on foot.

Mandi, the second largest district of Himachal Pradesh having 10 Assembly seats, has 1403 voters in Chaugan polling station under Sundernagar AC, while the lowest 95 voters at the Jarathu polling station. Manjhagan of this AC is the remote polling station, where the polling party will have to walk 10 kilometres on foot to reach.

Hamirpur AC has the highest number of 1283 voters in its 52-Swahal polling station, while Barsar AC has the lowest number of 105 voters at the Balh Dhatwalian polling station.

In Una district, Una AC has the highest number of 1404 voters at 20-Una (14) polling stations, while Suri (2) of Chirtpurni AC has the lowest number of 246 voters.

Sri Nainadevi ji AC of Bilaspur district has the maximum number of 1281 voters in its Behal (3) polling station, while Dhadat of Bilaspur AC has only 835 voters.

There are 1385 voters in the Baddi polling booth under Doon AC of Solan district, while Glayana in Kasauli AC has the lowest number of 105 voters.

In Sirmour district, a maximum number of 1423 voters are in 48-Paonta (Devinagar-5) of Paonta Sahib AC, and Nagli has only 112 voters. Bobri under Shillai AC is the remote polling station, where the polling party has to walk five kilometres to reach.

Comprising of eight ACs, Shimla district has a maximum of 1298 voters in Charoli polling station in Chopal AC, while only 2-Summerhill polling station under Shimla (U) AC has a minimum of 33 voters. The polling party has to cover a distance of 7 km to reach Pandar, a remote polling station in Rohru AC.

