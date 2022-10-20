Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CHB asks Chandigarh admn to allow sale of commercial properties on freehold basis

CHB asks Chandigarh admn to allow sale of commercial properties on freehold basis

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 01:51 AM IST

After failing to sell commercial properties on leasehold basis at e-auctions held in the past two months, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now written to the UT estate office to allow their sale on freehold basis

Most commercial leasehold properties of CHB are Sectors 38 West and 40, Manimajra and Kajheri. CHB had even slashed their reserve price by 15% in August this year, but even this managed to generate little interest from buyers. (HT File)
Most commercial leasehold properties of CHB are Sectors 38 West and 40, Manimajra and Kajheri. CHB had even slashed their reserve price by 15% in August this year, but even this managed to generate little interest from buyers. (HT File)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

After failing to sell commercial properties on leasehold basis at e-auctions held in the past two months, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now written to the UT estate office to allow their sale on freehold basis.

At the e-auction which concluded on October 12, CHB managed to sell only one of the 96 commercial leasehold properties that were up for grabs. At the auction held in September, CHB only found three buyers for a total of 99 properties.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO) of CHB, said, “We have written to the UT Estate office to allow us to sell the commercial leasehold properties on freehold basis. We have told them that we are ready to pay the conversion charges,” he said.

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, who is also the chairman of CHB, said, “All commercial properties built by CHB on land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from UT estate office. However, the formula for computation of conversion charges with respect to commercial properties is yet to be finalised. CHB will deposit the applicable conversion charges as and when the formula is finalised.”

Harjeet Singh Sandhu, assistant estate officer (AEO) said, “We are examining the file and will take a decision soon.”

Most commercial leasehold properties of CHB are Sectors 38 West and 40, Manimajra and Kajheri. CHB had even slashed their reserve price by 15% in August this year, but even this managed to generate little interest from buyers.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of Property Federation, Chandigarh said, “Why will somebody make huge investment on leasehold properties? UT administration should convert them into freehold properties to facilitate their sale.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out