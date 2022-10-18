CHB cancels allotment of Mauli Jagran flats used for running liquor vend

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) issued a notice for cancellation of allotment site to Arvind Singh, who along with the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Mauli Jagran, had been running a liquor vend from two merged flats (1880 and 1881) for the past three years.

Last month, CHB issued a show cause notice Singh and Soman Sonkar, the brother of councillor Manoj Kumar, after the duo was found running the liquor vend. They were asked to file a reply within 15 days.

As per the terms of allotment, dwelling units and commercial units shall only be used for the purpose stated in the allotment letter. Allottees can neither sublet nor make any additions or alterations, without prior in-writing approval from a competent authority.

CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said a final cancellation notice has been issued. As per the notice, the allottee has been directed to immediately close the liquor vend and submit confirmation within 15 days to the board’s enforcement officer.

Dubbing it a “clear” case of building violation, Garg added that a clarification had been sought from the excise department, following which, it was found that the licence for operating the liquor vend was issued for a location and not for operating out of a specific shop.

Notably, the onus of finding a suitable place lies with the licensee. In this case, there was no consent from the excise and taxation department for operating a liquor shop from a residential building allotted by CHB.