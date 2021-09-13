Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CHB initiates 28-lakh repair work of commercial properties

A survey recently conducted by CHB chief engineer revealed the condition of commercial properties was deteriorating due to non-allotment
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Chandigarh Housing Board is also getting residential properties repaired for 15 lakh. Repair work of booths and shops will be done at the Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra, Sectors 38 (West), 49, 51, 61 and other sectors. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be spending 28.74 lakh on repairing and face-lifting its commercial properties, which are in a dilapidated state due to non-allotment for the last 30 to 40 years.

A survey was recently conducted by a CHB chief engineer, which revealed that the condition of these properties was deteriorating due to lack of allotment and timely repair.

A board official said that they had allotted the repair work to Panchkula-based Shiksha Enterprises, which will have to complete the work within 45 days. Work is expected to start from September 14.

Apart from this, the board is also getting residential properties repaired for 15 lakh. Repair work of booths and shops will be done at the Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra, Sectors 38 (West), 49, 51, 61 and other sectors.

