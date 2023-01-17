CHB official found guilty of graft dismissed from service

A senior assistant of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), who was convicted in a graft case on December 15 last year, was on Monday dismissed from the service by UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Rajesh Kumar, senior assistant, CHB, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 in 2015.

On December 15, the court of additional sessions judge found Kumar guilty under Sections 7 and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act . Kumar was awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of five years with a fine of ₹25,000 under Section 7, and seven years imprisonment with fine of ₹50,000 under Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Pal, who is the chairman of CHB, on December 21 issued a show-cause notice to Kumar where he has been told to state why he shouldn’t be dismissed from service. After receiving the reply, chairman dismissed him from service on Monday.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Executive body meeting of property federation held

An executive body meeting of the Property Federation ,Chandigarh, was held under the presidentship of Kamaljit Singh Panchhi on Monday to assess the current situation of the market and the immediate aftermath of Supreme Court’s judgment on heritage status of Sectors 1 to 30. It was decided that a deputation of the Property Federation will meet soon with UT adviser with some suggestions to be sent to the Centre passed through heritage committee for approval.

Bangaladeshi delegation visits Panchkula

A 39-member delegation of civil servants from Bangladesh visited Panchkula on Monday as part of a capacity building programme which is being organised from January 9 to 20 in Mussoorie. The delegation held a meeting with senior officials at PWD Rest House in Sector 1 about the administrative structure and functioning of the district administration and welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

One-week workshop inaugurated at PEC

A week-long workshop on “synthesis and characterisation of advanced multifunctional materials for energy harvesting applications” being organised by the department of applied sciences, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) started on Monday. The event began with Sucheta Dutt, head of the applied sciences department, welcoming PEC director Baldev Setia and Rajeev Ranjan, professor at IISc Bangalore, who was the guest of honour.

Office warming ceremony of Chandigarh secretariat held

Chandigarh : The office warming ceremony of the new Chandigarh Secretariat in Sector 9-D was organised on Monday in the presence of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, and adviser Dharam Pal. Various senior UT officials, as well as attached staff from administrative departments, have started working from the building.

National Startup Day celebrated by SPIC

On the occasion of National Startup Day and Innovation Week, Society of Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) under the aegis of UT department of information technology, organised an event on Monday at the Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC) Building, IT Park. It was attended by members of the startup community and IT professionals. The event started with inauguration of the angel investor help desk by UT director of information technology Rupesh Kumar.