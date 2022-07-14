CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees

UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions.

The new allotment will be done if the surviving heirs are residing in the premises, are not involved in any criminal case/activity, the dwelling unit is properly maintained without any violation, the licence fee of the dwelling unit have been duly paid in time and they fulfil the other conditions and guidelines of the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.

The adviser further said the decision will settle all the pending cases and will provide a relief to hundreds of surviving heirs of allottees where both the parents have expired and transfer of the dwelling unit was pending in absence of the policy decision.

CHB initiates eviction drive

An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.

An occupant was evicted and the dwelling unit was vacated from unauthorised occupation in Dadumajra. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the unit was sealed by the officers of the CHB.

Three commercial booths at Sector 38-West were earlier cancelled due to non-payment of instalments. Even after cancellation the occupants reamined in illegal occupation of these booths. Two booths were found closed and its possessions were assumed and the premises were sealed by the CHB team.

Speaking about the drive, CHD chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “These evictions have been carried out following the due procedure. Damage charged for illegal occupation of the booths are being computed and will be recovered from them. The vacated units will be repaired by the CHB and will be put to sale through the transparent process of e-Tender in next few months.”

