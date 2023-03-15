Chhattisgarh bags overall trophy at All India Forest Sports Meet

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 15, 2023 06:57 AM IST

From Chhattisgarh’s 124 medals at All India Forest Sports Meet, 63 were gold, 37 silver and 24 bronze.

The side representing Chhattisgarh secured the overall trophy at the All India Forest Sports Meet after claiming as many as 124 medals across various events. Karnataka came in second, followed by Kerala as hosts Haryana managed to find themselves in the top-10 bracket at seventh position.

Players in action during the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

The contingent from Karnataka, meanwhile, bagged a total of 95 medals including 39 golds, 25 silvers, 31 bronzes. Kerala’s 115 medals that included 34 golds, 48 silvers and 33 bronzes were enough to secure the third spot.

Sides representing Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Hosts Haryana stood seventh, bagging 21 medals including nine gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

