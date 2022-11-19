Chief election officer inspects EVM strong rooms in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Blurb: Expresses satisfaction with the arrangements of 24x7 camera surveillance, deployment of security personnel

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements at the strong rooms housing the electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines — used in the recently-held state assembly elections — in Sirmaur.

The CEO, who was accompanied by the superintendent of police Raman Kumar Meena and the returning officers concerned, reviewed the 24x7 monitoring by the CCTVs and the security agencies at strong rooms and counting centres in Sarahan, Pachhad and Nahan.

Speaking of his visit, Garg said, “I also met some of the candidates’ representatives, who were also satisfied with the security arrangements around the strong rooms and counting centres.”

He also reviewed the layout plan for the proper movement of the machines and their passage from strong rooms to counting centres, which will take place before the counting of votes on December 8.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner RK Gautam, meanwhile, said an inspection of strong rooms and counting centres was done at Sangrah falling under the Renuka constituency and Shillai.

There are a total of five strong rooms in the Sirmour district.

On a four-day tour, the CEO will next visit Paonta Sahib on Sunday before shifting attention to Solan and Bilaspur districts.