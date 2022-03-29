Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chief justice of J&K and Ladakh HC administers oath of office to newly appointed additional judges
chandigarh news

Chief justice of J&K and Ladakh HC administers oath of office to newly appointed additional judges

With the elevation of two judges, the strength of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 judges, including the Chief Justice
Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC Justice Pankaj Mithal administered oath of office to two newly appointed judges, justice Rahul Bharti and justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, as additional judges. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed judges -- justice Rahul Bharti and justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as additional judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the courtroom of the Chief Justice at Jammu.

The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended at Jammu by justice Tashi Rabstan, justice Sanjeev Kumar, justice Sindhu Sharma, justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, justice Puneet Gupta, justice Javed Iqbal Wani, justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while as justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, justice Rajnesh Oswal, justice Sanjay Dhar and justice Mohan Lal attended the oath ceremony virtually from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, registrar general of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The ceremony was also attended by the former judges of high court, advocate general DC Raina; chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; secretary law, justice and parliamentary affairs Achal Sethi; assistant solicitor general of India, Jammu, president Bar Association, Jammu, district judges posted at Jammu headquarters, members of various Bars, officers of civil administration and officers and staff of the registry.

RELATED STORIES

With the elevation of two judges, the strength of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 judges, including the Chief Justice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP