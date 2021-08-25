Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chief Khalsa Diwan offers children of evacuated Afghan Sikhs free education in its institutes
chandigarh news

Chief Khalsa Diwan offers children of evacuated Afghan Sikhs free education in its institutes

Expresses concern over historic gurdwaras in war-torn country, which are set to be abandoned after complete exit of members of community
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:23 AM IST
India has been evacuating people from Kabul since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15.

With people being evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Tuesday offered the children of emigrating Sikhs from the war-ravaged country free education in its schools and higher education institutes.

In a joint statement, CKD president Nirmal Singh, CKD schools chairman Bhag Singh Ankhi and honorary secretary Sawinder Singh Kathunangal said, “We are committed to extend help to the Afghan Sikhs who are seeking refuge in India in the wake of a threat from the Taliban”.

Expressing concern over the historic gurdwaras in Afghanistan, which are all set to be abandoned after complete exit of Sikhs from the country, Nirmal Singh said, “While the Sikhs being evacuated from the country by the Indian government is a plausible step, the historic gurdwaras and relics related to the Gurus is a cause of worry for the Sikh community across the world.”

“There are many sacred places in Afghanistan which were visited by the Gurus. There are large gurdwaras at these places. However, the Sikhs in large numbers have left this country due to the unfavourable situation with only a few staying there. Who will take care of these gurdwaras, Sikh heritage and relics is a question,” he said.

The CKD chief said these gurdwaras and relics might be desecrated if the Centre did not take any concrete step in this direction. “The CKD will cooperate with the government in every possible way to look after the Sikh heritage and historic places. The Centre should take necessary action to ensure the care of these places and safety of the Sikhs still living there,” he added.

